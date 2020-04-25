H-6 bomber ready for penetration flight

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the flightline for a round-the-clock penetration flight training exercise on March 30, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the flightline for a round-the-clock penetration flight training exercise on March 30, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the flightline for a round-the-clock penetration flight training exercise on March 30, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the flightline for a round-the-clock penetration flight training exercise on March 30, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)