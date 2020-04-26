Portugal marks Carnation Revolution in parliament amid pandemic

People wearing face masks walk past a wall with graffiti marking the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
A woman holds a red carnation and a scarf during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A woman holds a red carnation on her balcony during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A woman holds a red carnation during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)