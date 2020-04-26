Portugal marks Carnation Revolution in parliament amid pandemic

People wearing face masks walk past a wall with graffiti marking the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic.In a speech celebrating the 46th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in the European country, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa urged "the Portuguese maintain the maximum possible convergence, to overcome the crises that need to be overcome.""This hour imposes unity on us. The road is long, and in these exceptional times, we must use essential dates like April 25, to celebrate the Fatherland and Freedom, the Independence, the Republic and Democracy," he said.

A woman holds a red carnation and a scarf during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

The event was not a party for politicians while people are isolated, the president said during the ceremony, which was attended by some 80 participants under strict sanitary measures, compared to nearly 800 last year."Those who are here were chosen by the Portuguese. In a time of confinement, in a state of emergency, the Assembly of the Republic must continue to work, respecting sanitary guidelines," explained the president."To evoke April 25 is to mourn the dead, protect those who are needed, help those who suffer from the pandemic and show gratitude to those who save lives," said Rebelo de Sousa.The ceremony began with a minute's silence, at the request of Parliament Speaker Ferro Rodrigues, in memory of the Portuguese who died from COVID-19.

A woman holds a red carnation on her balcony during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

However, the ceremony was also criticized by some citizens and even politicians. They argued that the meeting went against social isolation rules imposed to contain the pandemic.

A woman holds a red carnation during a celebration to mark the 46th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 25, 2020. A celebration marking the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in Portugal was held in the Portuguese parliament Saturday amid debates over the confinement measures battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: Anniversary of Carnation Revolution victory marked in Portugal

Nearly 200,000 Portuguese signed a petition online, asking for the cancellation of the ceremony, according to local media.