All COVID-19 patients in Wuhan hospitals cured

Medical staff members from Jiangsu Province work at an ICU ward of the Wuhan No. 1 Hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua

All COVID-19 patients in Wuhan's hospitals were cured as of Sunday, said China's state health authority, hailing it another milestone achievement in the city's hard-fought battle against the coronavirus.The good news was delivered by Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC) at a Sunday conference.The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition in Wuhan has now been brought down to zero, Mi said on Friday.The last batch of patients to be discharged are those with underlying diseases, which makes their treatment more difficult than for other patients, Peng Zhiyong, director of the intensive care unit of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Friday.Many Wuhan doctors believed this achievement signals a decisive victory in the city's battle against coronavirus."Maybe it won't be long before Wuhan people can take off their masks," said a doctor surnamed Zheng.The last patient in serious condition in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, was cured on Friday, reducing the number of these patients in the city to zero, said Mi at a press conference in Beijing.However, Peng and other Wuhan doctors told the Global Times that this doesn't mean the pressure on medical workers will be greatly eased in the near future."We are now focusing on screening of asymptomatic patients, and we are doing nucleic acid test for every patient admitted into our hospital, in order to prevent further spread of the virus in Wuhan hospitals," said Peng.According to the Wuhan health commission, the city recorded 20 new silent carriers of the virus on Friday, with 535 suspected patients under medical observation.Mi stressed that the next step for Wuhan is to prevent domestic and imported infections and resume medical treatment order to meet Wuhan's patients' needs.