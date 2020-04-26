Christine makes face masks at tailor shop in Traunstein, Germany

Christine makes face masks at her tailor shop in southern German city Traunstein, April 25, 2020. Christine, a tailor in Traunstein of German southern state Bavaria, is making face masks with cloth for her family and people in need, as citizens in Bavaria will be required to wear face masks when using public transport or visiting shops. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

Christine makes face masks at her tailor shop in southern German city Traunstein, April 25, 2020. Christine, a tailor in Traunstein of German southern state Bavaria, is making face masks with cloth for her family and people in need, as citizens in Bavaria will be required to wear face masks when using public transport or visiting shops. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

