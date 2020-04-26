China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system put into operation

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows a launch ceremony of the China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system was put into operation Saturday to help the Central Asia country's fight against COVID-19, according to the health commission of Jiangxi Province in east China. The two countries will make full use of the system, which was launched on Jiangxi's telemedicine service platform, to carry out medical consultations and remote diagnoses of COVID-19 and share China's anti-epidemic experience, Wang Shuiping, director of the provincial health commission, said at the launch ceremony. (Chinese working group to Uzbekistan/Handout via Xinhua)The China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system was put into operation Saturday to help the Central Asia country's fight against COVID-19, according to the health commission of Jiangxi Province in east China.
Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows a launch ceremony of the China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system was put into operation Saturday to help the Central Asia country's fight against COVID-19, according to the health commission of Jiangxi Province in east China. The two countries will make full use of the system, which was launched on Jiangxi's telemedicine service platform, to carry out medical consultations and remote diagnoses of COVID-19 and share China's anti-epidemic experience, Wang Shuiping, director of the provincial health commission, said at the launch ceremony. (Chinese working group to Uzbekistan/Handout via Xinhua)