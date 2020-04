A Palestinian young man plays with fireworks as he celebrates the second day of Ramadan in Gaza City, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian young man plays with fireworks as he celebrates the second day of Ramadan in Gaza City, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian young man plays with fireworks as he celebrates the second day of Ramadan in Gaza City, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)