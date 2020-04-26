Soldiers carry out live fire drills in unfamiliar areas

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires portable anti-tank missile at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on April 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Zhaojun)

Soldiers assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire their rifles at mock enemies in prone supported and squatting position during live-fire training on April 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Zhaojun)