Soldiers carry out live fire drills in unfamiliar areas

Source:China Military Online Published: 2020/4/26 17:29:13

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires portable anti-tank missile at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on April 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Zhaojun)


 

Soldiers assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire their rifles at mock enemies in prone supported and squatting position during live-fire training on April 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Zhaojun)


 

