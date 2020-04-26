Relict gulls seen in national wetland park in Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/26 17:32:35

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) in a national wetland park in Kangbao County, north China's Hebei Province. Every year, over 7,000 relict gulls, which is under first-class state protection, fly to the wetland park. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus