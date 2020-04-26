Medical assistance teams plant heart-shaped grove

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows trees planted by the medical assistance teams and local residents sprouting in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. Representatives of medical assistance teams from Liaoning, Ningxia and Fujian and local residents in Xiangyang planted a heart-shaped grove here on March 19. The medical assistance teams have left Xiangyang after completing their mission of aiding the fight of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

