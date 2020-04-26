RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Your dreams will give you insight into an issue that you have had trouble dealing with lately. Upon rising in the morning, the first thing you should do is write down whatever you remember as soon as you can. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, 12, 19.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)While you often have trouble saying no to sad puppy dog eyes, you should stick to your guns today. Do not allow others to use your kind-hearted nature to take advantage of you. You will have the opportunity to grow closer to a friend. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Everything will seem wonderful today. However, make sure you are not looking at the world through rose-colored glasses. Reality may be very different than what you imagine. An object view will allow you to see things as they are. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Tonight is sure to be a night to remember. If you head out with that special someone, you will be in for a great treat. Do everything you can to expand your knowledge of your chosen profession. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You may find yourself trapped between two opposing forces today. Taking the time to talk about things with friends or a close family member will go a long way towards finding a solution to this conundrum. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You should not ignore that nagging feeling at the back of your mind. While everything may seem right on the surface, you have unconsciously noticed that something is not quite right. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The frustration you are feeling stems from your attempts to hold on to something that just doesn't exist anymore. It's time to let the past die. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Time spent on your hobbies won't just be entertaining, but will also help benefit your career in a way you never expected. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. This will be a good time to research the stock market. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will have the power to influence the success or failure of an extremely important project. Although this responsibility may feel heavy on your shoulders, you will be more than up to the task. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although you thought your streak of bad luck had already run its course, it looks like you're going to have to go through everything all over again. It might be wise to keep a low profile. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Go ahead and treat yourself today. You won't hurt anybody by having that dessert you normally skip, or buying that certain something you've had your eyes on for a while. An opportunity to take your career in a new direction will present itself to you today. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A minor misunderstanding has the potential to spin out of control if you are not careful. Romance is in the air today. It's time to head out with the one you love. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Experience will be the best teacher. Get out there and involve yourself in activities that will give you the chance to learn by doing. Keep in mind it's okay to make mistakes. ✭✭✭