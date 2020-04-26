Crossword

Published: 2020/4/26

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Invoice stamp

  5 Tread heavily

 10 "We're toast!"

 14 Gel-producing plant

 15 Person in a tryst

 16 Forfeited wheels, briefly

 17 Acknowledges applause

 18 "Hello" singer

 19 Shocked reaction

 20 One wearing stylish attire

 23 Barbershop quartet member

 24 Uncanny skill, for short

 25 Biceps pic, say

 28 Works hard

 32 Synagogue leader

 34 Plan, with "out"

 37 Fruit-bearing cactus

 40 Leaves off an attachment, e.g.

 42 Just plain silly

 43 Worry-free state

 44 Intersecting roadway

 47 Journalist Koppel

 48 Creme de ___

 49 Like undomesticated cats

 51 "Yes, Captain!"

 52 Aroma-therapy spot

 55 Puts in order

 59 What a Monday holiday may give an employee

 64 Money in Mexico

 66 "American Grown" author Michelle

 67 It may be tempted

 68 Ready for customers

 69 Connoisseur

 70 Good-sized yard

 71 Walk in washed-up surf

 72 Cardiologist's insert

 73 "Be ___ as it may ..."

DOWN



  1 Blue Ribbon brewer

  2 How solitaire is played

  3 Hawkeye State resident

  4 Iron-fisted ruler

  5 Leave rolling in the aisles

  6 Chuck of "Meet the Press"

  7 ___ the moon (delighted)

  8 Free-for-all

  9 Be insistent

 10 Hard-to-resist feeling

 11 Small amount of time, metaphorically

 12 Covert ___

 13 Use a pogo stick

 21 Support, with "up"

 22 Agile

 26 Humiliate

 27 Ready to hit the hay

 29 Crime fiction author Johansen

 30 Clothes brush buildup

 31 Snowman's neckwear

 33 Tarzan's adoptive mother, e.g.

 34 Muslim pilgrim's destination

 35 Wide assortment

 36 Handled, as paperwork

 38 Reflex hammer target

 39 Lascivious look

 41 Federal retirement org.

 45 Run-of-the-mill

 46 To-do list item

 50 Like some yogurt

 53 Dances for seniors

 54 Ready to swing, in baseball

 56 Get in touch with

 57 Colorful aquarium fish

 58 Clay pigeon sport

 60 Fine-tune

 61 Surfer's challenge

 62 Spilled salt, to some

 63 Angry blog post

 64 "Bam!"

 65 Air quality index org.

Solution



 

