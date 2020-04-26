Puzzle

1 Invoice stamp5 Tread heavily10 "We're toast!"14 Gel-producing plant15 Person in a tryst16 Forfeited wheels, briefly17 Acknowledges applause18 "Hello" singer19 Shocked reaction20 One wearing stylish attire23 Barbershop quartet member24 Uncanny skill, for short25 Biceps pic, say28 Works hard32 Synagogue leader34 Plan, with "out"37 Fruit-bearing cactus40 Leaves off an attachment, e.g.42 Just plain silly43 Worry-free state44 Intersecting roadway47 Journalist Koppel48 Creme de ___49 Like undomesticated cats51 "Yes, Captain!"52 Aroma-therapy spot55 Puts in order59 What a Monday holiday may give an employee64 Money in Mexico66 "American Grown" author Michelle67 It may be tempted68 Ready for customers69 Connoisseur70 Good-sized yard71 Walk in washed-up surf72 Cardiologist's insert73 "Be ___ as it may ..."1 Blue Ribbon brewer2 How solitaire is played3 Hawkeye State resident4 Iron-fisted ruler5 Leave rolling in the aisles6 Chuck of "Meet the Press"7 ___ the moon (delighted)8 Free-for-all9 Be insistent10 Hard-to-resist feeling11 Small amount of time, metaphorically12 Covert ___13 Use a pogo stick21 Support, with "up"22 Agile26 Humiliate27 Ready to hit the hay29 Crime fiction author Johansen30 Clothes brush buildup31 Snowman's neckwear33 Tarzan's adoptive mother, e.g.34 Muslim pilgrim's destination35 Wide assortment36 Handled, as paperwork38 Reflex hammer target39 Lascivious look41 Federal retirement org.45 Run-of-the-mill46 To-do list item50 Like some yogurt53 Dances for seniors54 Ready to swing, in baseball56 Get in touch with57 Colorful aquarium fish58 Clay pigeon sport60 Fine-tune61 Surfer's challenge62 Spilled salt, to some63 Angry blog post64 "Bam!"65 Air quality index org.

Solution