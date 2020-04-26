Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Invoice stamp
5 Tread heavily
10 "We're toast!"
14 Gel-producing plant
15 Person in a tryst
16 Forfeited wheels, briefly
17 Acknowledges applause
18 "Hello" singer
19 Shocked reaction
20 One wearing stylish attire
23 Barbershop quartet member
24 Uncanny skill, for short
25 Biceps pic, say
28 Works hard
32 Synagogue leader
34 Plan, with "out"
37 Fruit-bearing cactus
40 Leaves off an attachment, e.g.
42 Just plain silly
43 Worry-free state
44 Intersecting roadway
47 Journalist Koppel
48 Creme de ___
49 Like undomesticated cats
51 "Yes, Captain!"
52 Aroma-therapy spot
55 Puts in order
59 What a Monday holiday may give an employee
64 Money in Mexico
66 "American Grown" author Michelle
67 It may be tempted
68 Ready for customers
69 Connoisseur
70 Good-sized yard
71 Walk in washed-up surf
72 Cardiologist's insert
73 "Be ___ as it may ..."DOWN
1 Blue Ribbon brewer
2 How solitaire is played
3 Hawkeye State resident
4 Iron-fisted ruler
5 Leave rolling in the aisles
6 Chuck of "Meet the Press"
7 ___ the moon (delighted)
8 Free-for-all
9 Be insistent
10 Hard-to-resist feeling
11 Small amount of time, metaphorically
12 Covert ___
13 Use a pogo stick
21 Support, with "up"
22 Agile
26 Humiliate
27 Ready to hit the hay
29 Crime fiction author Johansen
30 Clothes brush buildup
31 Snowman's neckwear
33 Tarzan's adoptive mother, e.g.
34 Muslim pilgrim's destination
35 Wide assortment
36 Handled, as paperwork
38 Reflex hammer target
39 Lascivious look
41 Federal retirement org.
45 Run-of-the-mill
46 To-do list item
50 Like some yogurt
53 Dances for seniors
54 Ready to swing, in baseball
56 Get in touch with
57 Colorful aquarium fish
58 Clay pigeon sport
60 Fine-tune
61 Surfer's challenge
62 Spilled salt, to some
63 Angry blog post
64 "Bam!"
65 Air quality index org.
Solution