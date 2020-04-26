Lockdowns impede public prayers, Afghan peace process

Muslims around the world began marking Ramadan under coronavirus lockdowns with unprecedented bans on family gatherings and mass prayers, while a pushback in some countries has sparked fears of a surge in infections.

Indonesian Muslim men attend a short preaching after offering noon prayers at the Al Azhar mosque on the third day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. National religious organizations have called on the faithful to stay at home. Photo: AFP

Widespread rules have been imposed banning praying in mosques or meeting relatives and friends for large "iftar" meals at dusk - when extended family and friends traditionally gather to break their daytime fasts after sunset - a Ramadan centerpiece.Ramadan began in Iran on Saturday as health officials raised fears of a "fresh outbreak" of coronavirus cases in the country, two weeks into a gradual reopening of shops.As the predominantly Shiite country marked the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a day later than the mostly Sunni Muslim world, another 76 fatalities were declared.With an official death toll of 5,650, Iran has paid the deadliest price in the Middle East from the pandemic.Authorities have in phases since April 11 allowed the reopening of a number of businesses that were closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.Mosques, however, will remain closed until further notice and authorities have ordered that iftar meals must be restricted to the immediate family.Hundreds of millions of Muslims spent the second day of the Ramadan holy month out of mosques and avoiding large family meals to break the fast because of sequestration and social distancing policies.India allowed shops in residential areas to reopen from Saturday. The federal home ministry said late on Friday that retailers could resume operations with the staff numbers reduced by half as long as em-ployees wore masks and gloves and appropriate social distancing was maintained.The sale of liquor and other nonessential items continues to be banned and no shops in large market places or multi-brand and single-brand malls will be allowed to reopen until May 3. Members of industry groups welcomed the partial resumption of activity but said a large number of businesses faced bottlenecks due to a lack of raw materials and police restrictions on the movement of workers.In Pakistan, the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 9. However, it is switching to a so-called "smart lockdown" from Saturday for targeted tracking and tracing of cases while allowing some industrial and commercial activities to begin under safety guidelines.The Taliban have rejected an Afghan government call for a cease-fire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and to let authorities focus on tackling the coronavirus, raising new concern about prospects for a fragile peace process.The measures have put a damper on spirits in Indonesia, where national religious organizations have called on the faithful to stay at home."This Ramadan is very different - it's just not festive," said Indonesian housewife Fitria Famela. "I'm disappointed that I can't go to the mosque, but what can we do? The world is different now."