diary日记(rìjì)A: Recently, Fangfang's Diary from Chinese author Fangfang has been at the center of controversy. A lot of Chinese netizens object to it being translated into English and German and published overseas. They feel that she is giving overseas media a "knife" that could be used to slandeer China.最近中国作家方方的《方方日记》一直备受争议,很多中国网友反对将她的作品翻译成英文和德文,发表到海外,认为她这是在给外国媒体递"刀子",用来抹黑中国。(zuìjìn zhōnɡɡuó zuòjiā fānɡfānɡde fānɡfānɡrìjì yīzhí bèishòu zhēnɡyì, hěnduō zhōnɡɡuó wǎnɡyǒu fǎnduì jiānɡtāde zuòpǐn fānyìchénɡ yīnɡwén hé déwén, fābiǎodào hǎiwài, rènwéi tāzhèshìzài ɡěiwàiɡuóméitǐ dìdāozǐ, yònɡlái mòhēi zhōnɡɡuó.)B: I read her work. I don't feel the stories have reliable sources. I'm curious why overseas pulblishers contacted her. Wuhan had a lot of local people who recorded their lives during the lockdown and some videos taken by vloggers that they are far more objective and real than Fangfang's Diary.我看了她的作品,感觉里面的故事没有准确的来源。我好奇为什么外国的出版社会联系她,武汉也有很多视频博主, 他们拍的视频比《方方日记》更客观、真实。(wǒkànle tāde zuòpǐn, ɡǎnjué lǐmiànde ɡùshì méiyǒu zhǔnquède láiyuán. wǒhǎoqí wéishíme wàiɡuóde chūbǎnshè huì liánxìtā, wǔhàn yěyǒu hěnduōs hìpínbózhǔ, tāmén pāide shìpínbǐ fānɡfānɡrìjì ɡènɡkèɡuān, zhēnshí.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT