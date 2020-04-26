Chinese private satellite venture tests video call in 5G speeds

A view of low-Earth 5G broadband satellite made by Galaxy Space in December. Photo: Courtesy of Galaxy Space

As many satellite startups plan to launch small satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO) to provide global broadband internet services, a Chinese satellite provider now suggests the use of 5G speeds for the purpose.The call comes as China attaches more importance to the development of the satellite-enabled mobile internet and includes the area in its "new infrastructure" construction plan, which could offer both short-term relief and a long-term boost to the economy.Beijing-based private aerospace company Galaxy Space recently held an experimental 3-minute video call by connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots provided by a satellite terminal. Galaxy Space launched China's first LEO 5G broadband satellite that went into orbit earlier this year.The clear picture and swift response in the video call on Friday proved that the LEO 5G broadband satellite developed by the private startup is reliable, while a race between the world's top economic superpowers to roll out 5G networks goes on.The National Development and Reform Commission included the satellite internet into the "new infrastructure" list on April 20, ramping up its efforts to develop the technology.Such a move will speed up the development of the industry chain from the upstream to the downstream, and it also shows the importance of China's 5G infrastructure build-up and space civilian exploration, Liu Chang, vice president of Galaxy Space, told the Global Times on Sunday.The satellite-enabled mobile internet is a wireless connection that can benefit people working or living in expansive rural areas where land-based cables can hardly meet the requirement. The satellite-enabled connections also benefits communications at high seas, and the airplanes in flight."Including the satellite internet into 'new infrastructure' means a new exploration field for China's 5G infrastructure build-up and the country's rocket and satellite industries," Huang Zhicheng, a space industry expert, told the Global Times.By launching a group of satellites to form a constellation, companies across the globe are vying for a share of the lucrative space communications market. Huang noted that once Chinese satellite constellations are set up, the satellite-enabled internet will drive up the commercial rocket business and growth of China's space economy. The cost of a commercial LEO satellite may drop by half from 10 million ($1.41 million) to $5 million yuan in the future, Huang said.According to China Galaxy Securities Co, China's satellite internet market will reach 42 to 56 billion yuan and achieve exponential growth once the satellite internet service is fully put into utilization. However, there is still a gap between China's commercial satellite internet build-up and that of the US, according to Huang.For instance, US-based space company SpaceX has launched 422 Starlink satellites and aims to form a constellation of 42,000 satellites, according to its founder Elon Musk. By comparison, reports said Galaxy Space plans to launch 650 satellites in total.Fang Fang, a senior engineer at the China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology under the China Electronics Technology Group Corp, told industry publication IT Times that the satellite-enabled internet is of strategic importance for China, as it involves crucial mobile communication standards.