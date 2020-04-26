Authority says epidemic didn't orphan any children in China, refutes rumors

Ma Zihan, a third grader of a primary school in Chaoyang District, previews Chinese lessons at home in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2020. Since primary and high schools in Beijing were ordered to postpone spring semesters over coronavirus concerns, local educational authority has urged to establish mechanisms for students of studying online from home to accommodate continuous efforts in epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An official of China's Ministry of Civil Affairs said that no children had been orphaned during the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, dismissing a rumor that 400 children became orphans because of the epidemic.Ni Hongxia, deputy director of the children's welfare department of the ministry, told a press conference on Friday that since the outbreak of the epidemic, there had not been a single case of any child being left an orphan as a result.The ministry recently conducted a comprehensive investigation by visiting places across China and comparing big data of the country's National Health Commission and other departments, Ni said.The comments rebutted an article titled "The Ministry of Civil Affairs confirmed all of the adult relatives of 400 children died and the children became orphans during the epidemic" that has been circulating online.The rumor arose after the ministry on April 18 said that "15 provinces found, reported and protected 393 children who were lacking care because of the outbreak."Ni explained that the figure refers to some children whose parents or other guardians were infected by the coronavirus and quarantined for observation and treatment, while some parents or guardians joined the anti-epidemic fight and could not look after their children.A lawyer surnamed Teng based in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province told the Global Times on Sunday that the rumormonger played a trick with the concepts of "lack of care" and "becoming an orphan." "The rumormonger apparently intended to cause public panic, which is malicious," said Teng.Teng said the rumormonger violated laws against spreading fake news and endangering social order. Teng called for punishment of the person in accordance with the law.Many netizens on China's Twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo expressed outrage over the rumor and urged Weibo to block the rumormonger's account.The Ministry of Civil Affairs has attached significance to the protection of children who lack care. Since early February, the ministry has published a series of regulations and measures to ensure quick report of such children and temporary care services for them, Ni said.As the epidemic ebbs, more and more infected parents have been cured and discharged from hospitals or have completed their anti-epidemic work, so only 194 children of the 393 still lack care, Ni noted. Local authorities have rolled out temporary care services for these children.