5A tourist attractions in Wuhan ready for business

The moon rises behind the Yellow Crane Tower, or Huanghelou, a landmark of the city of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua/Shen Bohan

Wuhan's 5A tourist attractions are ready to receive visitors after the city recently ended its 76-day lockdown.The Yellow Crane Tower, otherwise known as Huanghelou, is a city landmark and will reopen to the public on Wednesday with a maximum visitor capacity of 5,400, Global Times learned.Wuhan is home to 12 5A tourist attractions, and Huanghelou is the last one to announce operations would resume. According to shobserver.com, 266 out of 421 attractions in Hubei Province have reopened to the public.Analysts said the landmark's reopening demonstrates how Wuhan has accelerated recovery efforts.To provide visitors with a safe reunion to the historic site after being closed for 98 days, the staff members told the Global Times that ticket prices to Yellow Crane Tower park would be sold at a reduced rate of 60 yuan ($8.47) per person.The park is ready to receive a visitor volume of 3,000, with the maximum daily visitor tally set at 5,400. Online tickets will be available, while on-site booking services will remain temporarily suspended.Before guests are allowed to enter the park, they will need to scan their health QR codes at the main entrance and have their temperatures read. Visitors will be required to wear face masks before they can enter and must behave in an orderly manner. Visitors have also been asked to avoid gathering and maintain a one-meter minimum distance from one another.