China begins antibody test in vaccine Phase 2 clinical trials

A staff member displays a sample of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

China leads the world in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine as it reportedly started to test volunteers' antibodies in Phase 2 clinical trials in Wuhan on Sunday, by drawing 30ml blood from the volunteers following the 14th day of their April 12th injections."The test results from the volunteers during the Phase 1 clinical trials is gratifying," a source close to the recombinant vaccine research team told the Global Times on Sunday."If the blood tests from the Phase 2 volunteers offer favorable results, then the Phase 3 clinical trials could begin in the upcoming months."For the second phase, 508 volunteers were given injections in mid-April, making China the first country to enter Phase 2 clinical trials.In addition to shortening the trial period and reducing overlap, China has facilitated vaccination approval through authoritative support.According to a briefing by the State Council last month, the country can initiate the emergency use of vaccines and facilitate the review and approval process under relevant laws.The recombinant vaccine will be unblinded in May, said Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei, and lead R & D vaccine researcher.The vaccine could be ready for emergency use by September for special groups, including medical personnel. However, it wouldn't be made available to the public until early 2021, said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The inactivated vaccine developed by Chinese institutes entered Phase 2 trials on Friday, marking a global first.Foreign health institutes in Malaysia and Pakistan have expressed willingness to volunteer for the next round of clinical trials in joint efforts with China to develop a vaccine as early as possible, media reported.The volunteers are unaware of dosage amounts in the random, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial aimed at evaluating the vaccine's safety and efficacy.Medical experts will observe Phase 2 volunteers for the recombinant vaccine on day 28 and when the six-month period concludes. The volunteers will receive 500 yuan ($71) as reimbursement for each blood test.