COVID-19 emergence in US needs to be discovered: experts

A black woman is asked to cough into her arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment in Skid Row, amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 21 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

The US missed its high time to pinpoint exactly when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in their country after falling behind for one month, experts said, while urging the US to conduct an investigation into the early stages of the pandemic to join the world's efforts to determine the true source of the virus.Chinese infectious disease expert, Zhang Wenhong, said the US began conducting large-scale tests in March, but the virus had already started to spread, thus making it difficult to find its origin, reported Yicai, a Shanghai-based news platform, on Friday."Without identifying the origin of the virus in the region, the situation will worsen," Zhang said.COVID-19 has claimed 54,000 lives in the US as of Saturday, an increase of 10,000 fatalities in four days, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University.US media reported on Wednesday that two people in California had died of COVID-19 in early and mid-February, a few weeks earlier than what was originally believed to be the first fatality.The deaths also indicate the virus was circulating in the southern California region as early as January."The first death can only show the outbreak in the US was earlier than revealed, not that it was the origin," Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the Pathogen Biology Department at Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Sunday, calling for the US to investigate to find the source of the virus.Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, also stressed the need to discover the first coronavirus case, tracing back to December, reported CNN.Santa Clara County's medical officer Sara Cody noted the unreported COVID-19 deaths in the county may be the tip of an iceberg of unknown size, according to media reports."The US should test for COVID-19 antibodies among those who were infected with influenza in late 2019 to see if they had contracted the coronavirus earlier," Yang suggested.This would help the world determine where the virus started, the virologist noted.