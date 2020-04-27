Xi stresses institutional strengths to respond to risks

File Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday presided over the 13th meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform.Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, stressed efforts to deepen reform, improve institutions, improve the governance system, and make good use of institutional strengths to respond to risks and challenges.