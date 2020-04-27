GT Investigation: ‘All I can say is things are getting better’

A man browses through wanted ads at an employment market in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on April 8. Photo: IC

Just three days after the Chinese New Year in late January, Zhang Hong, a 38-year-old construction worker from Central China's Henan Province, left his family behind and boarded a train to Beijing. His aim: To earn money.But after three months of struggling to resume work, on April 10, Zhang boarded the same train back home and bid farewell to the Chinese capital he has worked in for five years. Instead of bringing money to support his family of three, Zhang went home with 8,000 yuan ($1,129.85) in debt on Alipay, an app for small consumption loans."My manager told me to wait, wait and wait, but I'm becoming more anxious day by day, because as long as the project is not finished, I will not get my payment," Zhang told the Global Times on Monday, referring to an interior renovation job for a newly wed couple.What happened between Zhang's trips was the coronavirus epidemic, which saw much of China under lockdown for weeks and has since become a global pandemic, continuing to ravage the globe even today.But while Zhang has decided to leave Beijing, Wang Xiaobao, a delivery man, originally from North China's Tianjing, stayed. He said that while it has not been easy for everyone, there is always hope if one remains healthy."I can earn only half of what I did before due to long waiting times that have dragged my speed in delivering orders… But I could live and find more opportunities here as long as I'm healthy," Wang told the Global Times on Monday.The experiences of Zhang and Wang are vivid testaments to both the severity of the impact of the coronavirus on the jobs and livelihood of more than 290 million rural workers across the country, as well as their remarkable resilience in the face of an unprecedented challenge.A Global Times investigation into the conditions of rural workers revealed that while many struggle to find jobs or have to take pay cuts, they are also backed by a raft of policy measures and a vast, fast-changing economic landscape that constantly offers new opportunities.In contrast to how foreign media outlets have portrayed them as extremely poor with no educational background and always on the verge of causing social unrest, rural workers showed resilience deriving from long-standing values and traditions of saving money, improving living conditions in their hometowns and, above all, their ability to always find the slightest glimmer of hope in dark times.

Job seekers fill in application forms in front of the Lenovo company in Wuhan on April 19. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Difficulties