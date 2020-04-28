COVID-19 cases top 3 million

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a regular press conference on the COVID-19 on February 17, 2020, at which he said that the newly released epidemiological report by Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention provided assistance for the WHO to give suggestions on epidemic prevention and control to other countries in the world. Photo by Xinhua reporter Chen Junxia

Confirmed coronavirus cases have now topped 3 million worldwide, as hard-hit France and Spain were on Tuesday set to detail their exit strategies from lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the disease.More than 211,000 people have been killed around the world by COVID-19, one-­quarter of them in the US.The 3 million figure probably reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, as many countries are testing only the most serious cases.Forecasts warn of the worst global recession in a century, with oil prices tumbling and the travel and tourism sector badly hammered.For parts of the US, the lockdown has begun to ease - despite criticism from health experts - much to the delight of some citizens.With a handful of US states taking steps to revive their shuttered economies, schools and shops in some parts of Europe also opened up as the rate of people dying slowed in the worst-hit European nations.Italy, the first European country to go into lockdown, began allowing some construction and factory workers to go back to work on Monday.From next week, Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives - but only if they wear masks and refrain from hugs and handshakes.Spain has already begun easing its tight lockdown. France, has said it will begin to ease confinement on May 11.Florists, dentists and ­others went back to work in ­Switzerland in the first stage of a three-phase plan.But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who emerged from his own battle with the virus, called for patience in the UK, saying it was too early to follow suit. Looking thinner and with his blond hair ­longer after his hospital stay, the 55-year-old said he could not "throw away all the effort and sacrifice of the British people and risk a second major outbreak."His comments stood in stark contrast to those made the previous day by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda ­Ardern, who said the nation had won the battle against "widespread, undetected community ­transmission."New Zealanders indulged in fast food and coffee-shop treats for the first time in five weeks as the country eased its strict lockdown that banned any form of takeaway.Surfers and swimmers also returned to catch the waves at Australia's Bondi Beach, which was closed in late March, but the white sands remained off-limits to sunbathers, joggers and families.Most US states do not yet have sufficient COVID-19 testing to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders, according to an analysis by Harvard researchers and the health news site Stat.Germany, which started lifting restrictions last week, has seen small but regular protests against remaining restrictions on personal freedoms. Starting Monday, masks became obligatory on public transport and in most shops in Germany.