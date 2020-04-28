Installing cameras outside residence of people under quarantine reasonable, effective: experts

Medical workers say goodbye to each other after a 14-day quarantine in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2020. The last batch of medical workers from Zhejiang Province, who aided the fight against COVID-19 in Hubei Province, finished their 14-day quarantine. (Photo by Cui Li/Xinhua)

Local authorities in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, firmly dismissed a CNN report that cited online pictures of surveillance cameras inside residences to claim "human rights violations" amid the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the story was a false accusation.In an interview with the Global Times on Tuesday, Yang Jun, a Gaochun district official in Nanjing, denied the existence of any such arrangement as cameras installed in people's homes, while clarifying that such photos on Sina Weibo, cited by CNN, were irrelevant and misused by a member of staff.Early in February, a post on the official Weibo account of the Chunxi community of Gaochun district showed that several cameras were installed inside apartments, with some facing the front door and some inside the room, which triggered some media to speculate the local government was installing cameras inside the homes of residents under quarantine."There was so much information going around during the epidemic. The person who was responsible for posting on Weibo used the wrong pictures. The person did not check those pictures properly after those pictures were handed over directly by local communities," Yang told the Global Times, noting that the person will be disciplined for the mistake.The official in Nanjing said they had installed some cameras only outside the front doors of people who came back from epidemic high-risk regions and only in a handful of local communities. The cameras were removed right away after home quarantined residents finished their quarantines.Yang explained that such misleading posts showed that some local communities were trying to exaggerate their work of quarantine and even submitted inaccurate pictures to reach that end.When the Global Times reached the local community mentioned in the CNN report, an employee of the subdistrict management department asked "how could we install cameras inside residents' houses, which violates personal privacy and is totally illogical?"At the early stage of the epidemic, China required those who were close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case and those had travel histories in epidemic-hit regions to undergo 14 days of home quarantine."In order to reduce manpower, a few communities installed surveillance cameras outside people's front doors and they were removed after the quarantine periods ended," Yang said.The surveillance cameras helped local communities to better ensure quarantined people followed the rules. If local communities found these people had left their homes, it would seek to persuade them to stay indoors, the official said.Such an arrangement is reasonable and effective for stopping the possible spread of the coronavirus, Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday,It didn't violate anyone's personal privacy but ensured public safety, Zhi said.