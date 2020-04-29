Xi chairs leadership meeting on regular epidemic control, supporting Hubei development

Firefighters carry out disinfection to the lecture hall at the No. 23 Senior High School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday chaired a leadership meeting on regular epidemic prevention and control and supporting the economic and social development in Hubei Province.The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee analyzed the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad.