Beijingers rush for flights out of city, after authorities lower virus response grade

An Air China flight takes off at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Bookings for flights out of Beijing jumped 15 times in half an hour after Beijing lowered its COVID-19 emergency response level and lifted several other travel restrictions on Wednesday.The search volume on online travel agency Qunar.com for air tickets rose steeply. The number of air ticket reservations from Beijing for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday increased 15 times from average bookings in the last week.The searches for vacations, hotels and other travel products also tripled, according to a note sent to the Global Times by Qunar.com on Wednesday.Data from Qunar showed that routes from Beijing to cities including Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Changsha are the five most popular routes, followed by Shenzhen, Kunming, Guangzhou, Xi'an, Xiamen, and Sanya.Within two hours of Beijing lowering the epidemic emergency response level from Grade-1 to Grade-2, the booking orders on Chinese guesthouse booking platform Tujia rose four times compared with the day before, the company told the Global Times.Beijing Municipality on Wednesday afternoon lowered its epidemic emergency response level effective from midnight Wednesday, and also lifted its stringent requirement that all arrivals to the city to provide a negative nucleic acid report and undergo 14-day self-quarantine at home.Central China's Hubei Province is the only province in China to still adopt a Grade-1 emergency response level, after Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province lowered their response level on Wednesday.Global Times