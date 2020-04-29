Chinese oil producers hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak

The Qinghai branch of CNPC said on Wednesday that a well in Qaidam Basin in Northwest China has daily production of more than 100 tons of oil and more than 50,000 cubic meters of gas for 500 consecutive days. So far, it has produced 52,000 tons of oil and 22 million cubic meters of gas. Photo: cnsphoto

Chinese state-owned oil majors saw their worst quarter in years during the economic onslaught from the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter.Hit by a double whammy from the pandemic and global oil price rout, Chinese oil giant PetroChina, the listed arm of China National Petroleum Corp, posted a net loss of 16.2 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) during the first quarter. Revenues contracted 14.4 percent to 509.1 billion yuan.In comparison, the company posted a net profit of 10.25 billion yuan in the same period of 2019.China Petroleum & Chemical Corp said its first quarter net loss totaled 19.78 billion yuan, in contrast to a gain of 14.76 billion yuan in the same period of 2019. Revenues contracted 22.6 percent to 555.5 billion yuan.CNOOC Limited, the Hong Kong-listed arm of China's offshore oil producer, said its unaudited revenue from oil and gas sales contracted by 5.5 percent year-on-year to 39.95 billion yuan in the first quarter.