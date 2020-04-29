UK firmly supports globalization of trade

Photo taken on April 14, 2020 shows the City of London, in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Britain firmly supports the globalization of trade and believes free trade is the foundation of global prosperity, a senior official from the UK government said Wednesday.Free trade lowers prices, widens choice and encourages innovation and in the interconnected world in which we live it is crucial that established supply chains are kept open, Richard Burn, Her Majesty's trade commissioner for China, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that abrupt changes to trading practices and centers of production will cost the world time that it does not have.His comments came as numerous countries have vowed to shift industrial production back to domestic soil during the epidemic outbreak in a bid to help their local economies in the fight against the economic downturn.There is a risk that, when facing such a testing time, there may be a temptation for countries and nations around the world to revert to protectionist policies, Burn said, but history shows the effects of such measures are higher import prices, higher consumer prices, less competition in the economy and a negative impact on innovation and research.

Photo:Richard Burn, Her Majesty's trade commissioner for China

The UK government believes that a strong, rules-based trade system is in the best interests of all people and nations. It is important that all countries have access to the goods and medicines that they need, he noted.China remains the UK's third-largest export market after the EU and the US, and last year saw record volumes of bilateral trade. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that total bilateral trade is now worth over £80 billion, an increase of 17.6 percent from 2018.Although the pandemic has resulted in disruption for global industry, the UK and China remain committed to international free trade and to working together on deepening their bilateral trading relationship through and after this crisis, he said.According to a survey conducted by British Chamber of Commerce in China, 97 percent of businesses said they have experienced severe disruption to operations. This survey represents the views of 135 British businesses in China, from SMEs to globally recognized FTSE 100 companies, operating across the country and across industries. The highest representation of companies is in professional services (20 percent), followed by education (14 percent) and advanced manufacturing and transportation (11 percent).