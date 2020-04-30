China’s self-employed seek lifeline amid pandemic

Editor's Note:

This article is part of a multi-part series Global Times' investigation into the severity of unemployment issues in China in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. It encompasses hyped up and false claims by certain foreign media that social unrest in China might be imminent. This article in particular focuses on the impact of the pandemic on 80 million self-employed business owners and their 200 million workers.

Customers are barely seen at one of the most flourishing shopping malls in Beijing's Xidan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: IC

Big hit, small help

Positive spirit

"Even if there is only one customer a week, I will feel very happy," a clothes repair store owner in Beijing's sprawling second 21st BLOCK shopping mall told the Global Times with a happy smile.He said since the store opened on April 1, he sometimes sees no customers for several days due to the coronavirus epidemic. That's not unique to Li but common to the 130 self-owned stores inside the new mall which was launched in October - so common that their greeting each day has become: Did you have any customers today?However, Li, who has been making clothes for 30 years, remains upbeat about the future. "I believe there will be opportunities for the business… being alive is the most important thing."Li's example vividly describes the grim situation for more than 80 million self-employed businesses - a unique group that rose from the early days of the country's reform and opening-up policies four decades ago, and their 200 million workers - as well as their remarkable ingenuity and resilience in the face of an unprecedented economic onslaught caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Together, self-employed workers represent a crucial proportion of China's job market amid the threat of rising unemployment due to the pandemic. They are also vital to maintaining the country's economic and social stability, experts noted.Self-employed businesses in China are arguably the worst hit by the pandemic, as shops like Li's have no customers and workers from rural areas still face strict anti-epidemic measures that prevent them from returning to big cities like Beijing and Shanghai, Li Chang'an, a professor at the Department of Public Economics at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Inside the shopping mall in Beijing, one can hear the message from a loudspeaker reminding customers to wear masks amid the global pandemic, but few customers are spotted. More than half of the stores are either closed or have withdrawn, leaving behind bare booths with promotion slogans still there. Retailers with their stores open have difficulties."It's even worse that there is no one that I can talk to while staying at the store, which makes me feel time passes so slowly," Li said, noting that he sometimes just left the store and went to a supermarket nearby to talk with other workers.Li said he spent over 100,000 yuan ($14,130) for decoration of the new store as well as paying deposits to the landlord. His store was initially scheduled to open on February 1 but it was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic."We haven't been asked by the landlord to pay rent for March and April, but I believe all of us will withdraw if the landlord moves to collect at this time," Li said. Currently, even with no customers, Li said he is unwilling to withdraw because he can't get back the deposit of 30,000 yuan if he does so.But while Li remained open, others were forced to close up.During the global pandemic, the number of active individually owned businesses dropped 40.4 percent, with sales volume slumping 52.4 percent, Wang Jingyi, a research fellow at the Institute of Digital Finance of Peking University, said at a public course held by China Business Journal in mid-April.In Central China's Hubei Province, self-employed individuals felt more pain and saw sales plunge 70 percent, Wang said, noting that the number of active ones plummeted 60 percent."For six months, it is 'all-out' and 'no-in'! And my household spending is 20,000 yuan a month," an urban self-employed entrepreneur from Beijing surnamed Wu told the Global Times.Adding to the difficulties they already encountered is that many self-employed workers face limited access to various relief measures from the government due to a complex set of factors, including business registration.Zhou Dewen, deputy director of the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, told the Global Times on Wednesday that many self-employed businesses, for example street food stands, are not registered, making it hard for them to get access to favorable policies.In early March, the Ministry of Finance and five other government departments issued guidelines for financial institutions to issue extra low-interest loans totaling 300 billion yuan to self-employed businesses.Self-employed businesses will also see a cut in their social insurance contributions, rent and value-added tax burdens, the guidelines said, promising easier access to the market for these businesses.Self-employed people cannot enjoy the same rent relief scheme as registered companies, Li said.However, the predicament they are in did not prevent them from being considerate to others and being optimistic about their future.Sun Mingyang, manager of Yicheng Property Co in Dandong, a border city in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, told the Global Times on Tuesday that none of his tenants, who are self-employed, have asked to cut the rent."Tenants also know that we landlords have our own difficulties. Currently, I still have loans of tens of millions of yuan owed to banks, which didn't cut any interest rates for my loans," he said, noting that the they should huddle together for warmth amid a bad national and global situation.Many self-employed are also rising up to the challenge and are finding ways to cope with the unprecedented challenge at hand. Some are adapting to different businesses, like promoting their products and services on livestreaming platforms."Self-employed people are creative and good at finding opportunities. With positive spirit and help from society, even a cobbler can become a big potato someday," Zhou said.

Global Times

More help on the way