Elderly people dance to celebrate the International Dance Day at a nursing home in Zagreb, Croatia, on April 29, 2020. (Matija Habljak/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Elderly people dance to celebrate the International Dance Day at a nursing home in Zagreb, Croatia, on April 29, 2020. (Matija Habljak/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Elderly people dance to celebrate the International Dance Day at a nursing home in Zagreb, Croatia, on April 29, 2020. (Matija Habljak/Pixsell via Xinhua)