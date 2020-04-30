Xi extends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int'l Labor Day

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows flower beds to celebrate the upcoming International Labor Day at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday replied to a letter from the staff of a large private service company, extending greetings to them and other working people across the country ahead of the International Labor Day.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised the hard work of workers at Yuanfang Group in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, during the COVID-19 epidemic, in answering the letter from the company's head written on their behalf.