Summer fishing moratorium to start on May 1

Fishing boats are berthed at Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 30, 2020. This year's summer fishing moratorium will start in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea on May 1. (Photo by Yao Feng/Xinhua)

Fishermen arrange fishing nets for the summer fishing moratorium at a fishing port in Penglai City, east China's Shandong Province, April 30, 2020. This year's summer fishing moratorium will start in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea on May 1. (Photo by Yu Liangyi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows fishermen unloading fish at Tanmen Port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. This year's summer fishing moratorium will start in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea on May 1. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Fishing boats are berthed at a fishing port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, in this aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020. This year's summer fishing moratorium will start in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea on May 1. (Photo by Sha Xiaofeng/Xinhua)