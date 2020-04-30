Scenery of Duoleyuan scenic spot in Yunnan

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows flowers at at the Duoleyuan scenic spot in Fuyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Aerial photo shows tourists enjoying flowers at the Duoleyuan scenic spot in Fuyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Tourists take a leisure time amid flowers at the Duoleyuan scenic spot in Fuyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows flowers at the Duoleyuan scenic spot in Fuyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

In this aerial photo, a tourist takes photos of flowers at the Duoleyuan scenic spot in Fuyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)