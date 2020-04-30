Scenery of Siling Lake in China's Tibet

Aerial photo shows a flock of sheep roaming along the Siling Lake in Naqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 29, 2020. The frozen surface of the plateau lake in Tibet is thawing with temperature rising up. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows the scenery of Siling Lake in Naqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The frozen surface of the plateau lake in Tibet is thawing with temperature rising up. (Xinhua/Hou Jie)

