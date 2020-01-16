Russian Prime Minister informs Putin he has contracted coronavirus

Mikhail Mishustin Photo: AFP

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he has contracted the coronavirus during talks with President Vladimir Putin. Mishustin announced that he will remain in self-isolation for the time being, but added that his cabinet will continue to operate and that he will stay in touch.His first deputy, Andrey Belousov, will be filling in for him in his position, but the final decision on economic aid to Russian citizens will be cleared with the prime minister.