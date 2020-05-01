In pics: crescent-shaped pool at foot of Mount Qomolangma in Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/1 7:43:23

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows a crescent-shaped pool formed after a snowfall at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows a crescent-shaped pool formed after a snowfall at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows a crescent-shaped pool formed after a snowfall at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows a crescent-shaped pool formed after a snowfall at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus