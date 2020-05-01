32 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. On Sunday, 17 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

A total of 32 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals Thursday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.Altogether 77,642 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Thursday, the commission said in its daily report Friday.As of Thursday, 82,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.