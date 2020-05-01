Beijing implements stricter garbage classification with fines, bans on disposable products

Photo: IC

Beijing began separating its garbage on Friday with the official launch of the city's new waste management regulations.Differing from Shanghai's dry and wet waste classifications, Beijing divides waste into kitchen waste, recyclable waste, hazardous waste and other waste, which are disposed of in green, blue, red and gray bins respectively.According to the regulations, bulky garbage such as furniture and domestic appliances should be placed in separate designated places. Set times and places should be designated for the disposal of construction waste, which will be charged appropriate fees.A sub-application in WeChat was also launched to help citizens classify their waste by inputting information via text, voice or picture.Those who violated the regulations will face punishments including social work, a written warning or a fine from 50 to 200 yuan ($7 to 28.5).Persons in charge of waste separation in residential communities will be fined 10,000 to 100,000 yuan for transferring waste to unregistered companies or individuals.According to the regulations, Beijing has banned the production, use and sale of thin plastic bags, and restaurants and hotels can no longer provide disposable tableware and personal hygiene products.Beijing currently has more than 20,000 workers whose focus is to publicize, guide and monitor waste separation in residential communities.Scenic spots in urban areas must comply with these regulations starting Friday, while those in rural areas have until the end of 2020 to upgrade their facilities.Scenic spots that do not carry out proper waste separation, storage and processing will be given a fixed period of time to make corrections. If they cannot meet standards by the end of this period, their current scenic spot grade will be downgraded or revoked.