China-US relations at a low ebb but decoupling not the answer

The ever-growing nationalist tide in the US seems to have soured on China amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Chinese public's attitudes toward the US political system have continued to become less favorable. Two surveys released in one month have come to the same conclusion: There is not much "love" left between the US and China.

File photo taken on November 23, 2016 shows the national flags of the United States and China during the 27th Session of the China-US Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade in Washington DC, US. Photo: Xinhua