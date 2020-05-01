GT investigation: Is China’s job market facing risk of social instability?
In the epic global struggle to recover from the coronavirus crisis, many observers agree that in China, unemployment has become the most pressing issue - more pressing than a historic 6.8 percent contraction in GDP - that needs to be dealt with urgently as it pertains to the country's economic and social stability.
Assessments vary about the severity of China's unemployment problem: from those who espouse the official data suggesting a "generally stable" job market to doomsday international media speculation of inevitable mass layoffs and social unrest. Some foreign media reports also questioned official unemployment figures and even suggested the Chinese economy and the entire country could be on the verge of collapse.
The divergence begs the question: How is China's job market doing? Is official data overly optimistic? Are foreign media over-exaggerating? Is China really facing the risk of social unrest?
In an attempt to answer these questions, the Global Times (GT) investigated three key labor market groups: new graduates, migrant workers and employees of export-related firms. The three groups not only make up the majority of China's labor force but also are believed to pose the most serious risk to social stability.
In this five-part series, GT will share the personal stories of people from these three groups, dig into the official data and sort through policies - all to provide a fuller, more objective picture.
Some Western media have long been preoccupied with the opinion that China has fabricated its official unemployment data, an impression that is ungrounded and prejudicial, because not only has China made constant efforts to improve its statistical methods, but its current model of unemployment survey is mostly in line with international standards and can generally reflect the country's employment status, found a Global Times investigation.
The investigation, which included interviews with government officials, statistical experts and workers, also showed that beyond an inherent bias toward China, foreign media also lacks a proper understanding of the unique and complex conditions in China and the efforts by officials to improve methods to reflect changes in the country's evolving labor market.
Such a judgement, that China's official unemployment data is "fake" and much lower than reality, has existed for a long time in Western media but was reignited recently after many found China's newly released March unemployment rate was lower than their expectations, suggesting a better-than-expected job market and general economy in China.
According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on April 17, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas of China dropped to 5.9 percent in March from a high of 6.2 percent in February.
The country's registered urban unemployment rate stood at 3.66 percent by the end of the first quarter, revealed Lu Aihong, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) on April 21.
In comparison, the US national unemployment rate was recorded at 4.5 percent in March, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Foreign media is doubting the truth of China's unemployment data mostly based on the conclusion that Chinese migrant workers unable to find jobs outside of their home provinces are not included in China's statistical scope. They also pointed out that China's registered urban unemployment rate was not subjective as many unemployed workers often skip registering.
Based on those "reasons," they jump to the conclusion that China's unemployment rate should be much higher than what has been officially stated. The Financial Times, for example, recently noted that China's real jobless population could be "more than double" the official number.
Experts said that some of the problems pointed out by overseas media did exist in China's past statistical methods, but they failed to follow up with China's reforms in statistical investigations, and they did not take into account the complexities and the distinctive characteristics of China's job market.
China has been using a registering method to calculate its unemployment rate for years. The rate is a percentage calculated by dividing the number of unemployed individuals by the total labor force (employed and unemployed). The number of unemployed is mostly based on the number of people who report their unemployed status to local government institutions (in exchange for unemployment benefits).
However, to be classified as the unemployed, the individuals must meet a set of criteria including holding a local urban hukou (household registration). This excludes the large population of migrant workers who usually don't have an urban hukou in the registered region but are vulnerable to job changes.
Another problem with the method is that many unemployed people don't voluntarily report their unemployed status to officials. The Global Times spoke with three people who had once concealed their unemployed status from the government, and they cited reasons such as "not knowing how to register" and "the unemployment benefit sum not being attractive enough for them to think about registering."
However, in 2018, China adopted a new statistical method to calculate its unemployment rate based on a nationwide survey. The survey is carried out on urban or rural residents regardless of their hukou.
Not every town and village is covered in the survey samples, but for migrant workers, as long as they reside in a surveyed region for more than six months, they can be included in the survey samples, a staff member at the National Bureau of Statistics told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.
Liu Dawei, a professor at the East China Normal University who used to be a surveyor, said that employment surveys in China's counties can cover a great percentage of migrant workers with rural hukou.
Currently, the two sets of statistical methods are both in use, with the surveyed unemployment rate released by the NBS on a monthly basis, and the registered unemployment rate released by the MOHRSS on a quarterly basis.
Ning Jizhe, head of China's National Bureau of Statistics, said that the two statistical methods to calculate the unemployment rate play different roles, with the surveyed rate capable of reflecting China's macroeconomic situation and labor market comprehensively and accurately, while the registered rate is of great use in helping the government design unemployment policies and provide targeted unemployment services.
Ye Qing, deputy director of the Statistics Bureau of Central China's Hubei, told the Global Times that China is constantly making reforms in its unemployment statistical methods, from starting to publish unemployment data on a regular basis to using the more accurate surveyed statistical method. He also predicted that the registered employment rate will gradually be phased out in China.
Some overseas media also doubt the reliability of China's employment surveys without detailing their reasons for such doubts. Experts and officials interviewed by the Global Times refuted such accusations, saying China's surveyed unemployment rate is the "most reliable" job data in China so far, though it might not be 100 percent inclusive.
Zheng Bingwen, director of the Center for International Social Security Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), told the Global Times that the NBS has two large surveying teams - urban and rural surveying teams that survey Chinese residents nationwide based on random sampling, with various methods including questionnaires and household surveys.
The survey covers all provinces and cities in China as well as 1,800 domestic counties. A total of 120,000 households are surveyed every month, and samples are rotated monthly by 8 percent, Liu said.
In these surveys, the unemployment criteria are very close, though not totally the same, as overseas standards, Liu noted. For example, Chinese individuals must not work for three months to be classified as unemployed, while the standard is "four weeks without a job" in the UK. Chinese people in villages are not counted in the surveys.
"From passively waiting for people to report to actively surveying their situation shows China is not afraid of sharing its genuine economic data with the world. It also reflects the government's confidence in the economy," Liu said.
Liu also said that China's current surveying method is in line with international practices, and with the large sampling, it is of much higher credibility than the registered rate.
"China is always working to be closer and closer to the most precise data, and I believe the methods will evolve further in the future," he said.
Zheng also said that China is willing to perfect its unemployment rate statistical methods, and that the surveyed unemployment rate is the best it can do for the time being and within the scientific scope.
Experts and officials also noted that given the complexities of China's economy and some distinctive characteristics of China's job market, it is not necessary for China to totally copy overseas statistical methods.
For example, many Chinese farmers still have incomes and land even if they lose a job elsewhere, so unemployment does not necessarily mean people can't sustain themselves anymore, the aforementioned NBS official said.
Liu also noted that many foreigners don't have much understanding of China's job market. For example, China provides many opportunities for "informal" jobs, such as opening online stores or becoming a courier. People who don't have a formal job might be classified as unemployed by overseas standards, but in reality they can live on piecemeal income quite well in China, so it's inappropriate to include them in the unemployed category.
Overseas media doubts about the truth of China's unemployment data also came after different images emerged of the job markets in China and the US - with many in the US reportedly rushing to collect unemployment benefits and the Chinese job market, despite the economic slowdown, not showing overly intense fluctuations.
This might also reflect the cultural differences in China and the US, with Chinese people tending to deposit money while US residents often spend future money by using credit cards, so that they rely more on steady incomes, experts said.
The MOHRSS recently rolled out a slew of measures to boost China's job market, such as rolling out around 10 billion yuan in job subsidies in the first quarter and guiding state-owned companies to broaden their recruitment scale.
Just three days after the Chinese New Year in late January, Zhang Hong, a 38-year-old construction worker from Central China's Henan Province, left his family behind and boarded a train to Beijing. His aim: To earn money.
But after three months of struggling to resume work, on April 10, Zhang boarded the same train back home and bid farewell to the Chinese capital he has worked in for five years. Instead of bringing money to support his family of three, Zhang went home with 8,000 yuan ($1,129.85) in debt on Alipay, an app for small consumption loans.
"My manager told me to wait, wait and wait, but I'm becoming more anxious day by day, because as long as the project is not finished, I will not get my payment," Zhang told the Global Times on Monday, referring to an interior renovation job for a newly wed couple.
What happened between Zhang's trips was the coronavirus epidemic, which saw much of China under lockdown for weeks and has since become a global pandemic, continuing to ravage the globe even today.
But while Zhang has decided to leave Beijing, Wang Xiaobao, a delivery man, originally from North China's Tianjing, stayed. He said that while it has not been easy for everyone, there is always hope if one remains healthy.
"I can earn only half of what I did before due to long waiting times that have dragged my speed in delivering orders… But I could live and find more opportunities here as long as I'm healthy," Wang told the Global Times on Monday.
The experiences of Zhang and Wang are vivid testaments to both the severity of the impact of the coronavirus on the jobs and livelihood of more than 290 million rural workers across the country, as well as their remarkable resilience in the face of an unprecedented challenge.
A Global Times investigation into the conditions of rural workers revealed that while many struggle to find jobs or have to take pay cuts, they are also backed by a raft of policy measures and a vast, fast-changing economic landscape that constantly offers new opportunities.
In contrast to how foreign media outlets have portrayed them as extremely poor with no educational background and always on the verge of causing social unrest, rural workers showed resilience deriving from long-standing values and traditions of saving money, improving living conditions in their hometowns and, above all, their ability to always find the slightest glimmer of hope in dark times.
Rural workers have been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. With construction sites, factories, businesses being shut down nationwide and restrictions put in place, a vast majority of them were trapped at home and, for many, lost a lifeline for their families.
"Virtually all sectors that use rural workers, including manufacturing, construction and services, were shut down, so you can imagine how serious the issue is for these workers," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association which closely tracks migrant workers, told the Global Times on Monday.
Tian noted that ensuring employment for rural workers is one of the most challenging but important tasks in maintaining economic and social stability.
At the end of March, rural workers made up 70 percent of the 70-80 million workers in the country who hadn't returned to work, almost equivalent to the UK's population, according to a report that the China Finance 40 Forum, a think tank in Beijing, released on April 18. Based on their monthly average income of 4,000 yuan in 2019, that translates into a loss of 200 million yuan, the report said.
Still, those figures, while massive, do not provide a full picture of the pain that hundreds of millions of Chinese families have to face due to the pandemic.
For Zhang's family, not only did they not receive any income so far this year, they now have to find a way to pay off the 8,000 yuan debt he accumulated to cover his rent and other expenses in Beijing.
"My wife and my five-year-old son are still at home, and they also need money," he said, "I can't wait like this forever."
While Zhang decided to return to his family in Henan, many have no choice but to stay in Beijing.
A worker from Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, who only gave her surname as Dang, said she has to stay at work to support her sick husband and her daughter in middle school back home, even though she only earns half of more than 5,000 yuan she used to make before the COVID-19 epidemic.
"I'm tired and exhausted, but I have to work. I have to support my family. My earnings are improving compared to that of March, but it's still half of what it was during the pre-virus period. It is so hard for me to cover basic expenses," Dang told the Global Times on Monday.
However, in interviews with the Global Times, many rural workers expressed understanding of the extreme circumstances the coronavirus has brought to their lives and to their country. While many say life might not return to normal as it used to anytime soon, they also pointed that the light of hope is getting brighter at the other end of the tunnel.
"I treasure my work and life now, after going through everything, even the workload has almost doubled due to the strict anti-pandemic efforts in schools," Yu Hong, a canteen staffer at a school in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, told the Global Times on Monday.
Asked to come back to the school in early March, Yu Hong has gone through a 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to go to work, and the quarantine fee was paid by the school she worked for. "Students have come back, and my work is also returning to normal."
While Yu was able to return to work largely because the country's full-fledged efforts have been proven effective in containing the coronavirus, others are able to find jobs during this difficult period because of the country's vast and increasingly evolving economy with new emerging sectors such as e-ecommerce.
Wang Xiaobo, the delivery man in Beijing, said that he might be luckier than many others who have lost their jobs or been forced to go back home because he works in an emerging sector that has been growing enormously during the epidemic.
Wang is not the only "lucky" one. Over the years, as the Chinese economy shifts toward services, an increasing number of rural workers have found new jobs in sectors other than manufacturing and construction. Powered by the prosperous e-commerce sector, there are over 3 million delivery men like Wang in the country. As many as 10 million rural workers now work in hospitality, retail and other services sectors, while more than 60 million still stay in construction and 80 million in manufacturing, according to the report from China Finance 40 Forum.
While China's hospitality and services sectors have also been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, they can also recover relatively easily once the spread of the virus is contained, according to analysts.
Apart from new emerging sectors, China's rural workers can now also find jobs in their own hometowns with decent pay, as the country continues to pursue a more geographically balanced social and economic development path.
"The epidemic prevented many from going back, and some like me have already found work to do near our hometowns, as it's tough to find a job now in big cities anyway," Huang Xiang, who used to work at an assembling firm in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province but now has gone back to his hometown in nearby Dongguan about 90 kilometers away from Guangzhou, told the Global Times on Monday.
Huang is currently working at a local face mask factory. He saidthe payment is "OK," though not anywhere near better than when he was in Guangzhou.
The resilient and uplifting attitude of rural workers in the face of profound difficulties are also palpable in interviews with the Global Times. Contrary to the conflicts and tensions hyped up by foreign media outlets, many have an unmistakably rational message: There is always a way out and they will figure something out.
Behind such resilience is a raft of policy measures to support rural workers and the rural economy not just since the outbreak began, but in recent years, under the country's poverty alleviation scheme and other long-term goals.
As of April 10, China sent out 18.8 trillion yuan in subsidies to impoverished families, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Also, in the first quarter of 2020, China extended jobless benefits totaling 9.3 billion yuan to 2.3 million people and offered free transportation for 5.9 million rural workers to return to work, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
Top officials have also deemed protecting jobs as a top priority with more fiscal and monetary policies. Strict regulations are also scheduled to take effect on May 1 to curb delays in paying salaries to rural workers, which has become a prevalent issue of tension in the past years.
Overall, the living conditions of residents in the country's rural areas are improving. In 2019, dispensable income for rural families of areas in poverty increased by 11.5 percent to 11,567 yuan per person, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Due to long-standing traditions, many rural families usually save money for difficult times. In some areas, savings for rural families on average could be in the tens of thousands, according to some estimates, in comparison to some US families that cannot afford an emergency expense of $400.
That, together with a more rational understanding of the situation, is what could help rural workers through this dark period, like how Wang, the deliverer, has put it.
"I don't think things can get back to normal soon, as with the virus slowly disappearing, some impacts will linger on," he said, "But I can only say things are getting better."
For China's export sector and its massive workforce, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt two separate blows: the first during the outbreak of the deadly virus across the country, while the second as the virus spreads around the globe - crucial markets for Chinese exporters. Coupled with rising trade tensions and a domestic industrial restructuring process, COVID-19 now poses serious risks to China's exports and millions of related jobs - fueling obsolete yet fear-mongering predictions that mass layoffs are going to occur.
However, a Global Times investigation into the impact of COVID-19 in interviews with exporters, front-line employees and trade experts show that while the challenge is real, there is always a way out.
Apart from their ability to adapt to a changing global trade tide and resolve that made the country the world's largest trading nation in just three decades, exporters and employers are also getting creative in finding ways to cope - exploring a massive domestic market, new ways of selling products like e-commerce and new markets in emerging economies. They are waging what some call a "tough battle" to save their businesses and livelihoods.
For 20-something Duan, Shanghai is the best place he can think of to start a better life. Craving for a taste of the metropolis, home to a free trade zone that serves as a laboratory for China's economic reforms, motivating him to endure frequent job changes over the past year since the junior high school graduate left his hometown in Central China's Henan Province.
He felt closer to his dream after securing a temporary job in the city more than 800 kilometers away from his hometown, before the COVID-19 pandemic eventually cost him his job at an electronics contracting factory.
Many temporary workers who joined the company this year have had their contracts terminated by the company and the salaries they received were also lower than previously promised, Duan told the Global Times on Tuesday.
He was laid off in mid-April. "In such sluggish days, it's not easy to find a job," he said. But even in this environment, Duan stays hopeful and believes that he will be able to manage, as he holds onto his plan to pursue career opportunities in the city however.
"Things will get better," he reiterated multiple times, encouraging himself to carve a path through the virus-plagued predicament that has overshadowed the nation's export sector. Future downward pressure on China's labor market mainly stems from the export sector, according to UBS chief China economist Wang Tao.
Wang said in a note sent to the Global Times that she expected China's exports to decline by 20 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and that the full-year export contraction would hit 12 percent, factoring in deterioration of the global economy amid mobility restrictions imposed by many countries.
The WTO said last week that 80 countries have imposed various types trade restrictions, warning such barriers could contribute to a fall of between 13 percent and 32 percent this year.
Shrinking exports and trade could put some 10 million jobs at risk over the next coming quarters, she estimated, suggesting a noticeable part of the nation's export workforce may become jobless, albeit temporarily, as exporters are still hopeful of a rebound to pre-virus levels.
Commerce Minister Zhong Shan revealed in September 2019 that China's exports and imports ballooned to $4.6 trillion in 2018 from a mere $1.13 billion in 1950, creating more than 180 million jobs.
"One-third of my employees have left, mostly average employees and servicemen," said Wang Hanyu, owner of a small invitation card factory in Yiwu and also Wenzhou, of East China's Zhejiang Province, citing sluggish orders amid the pandemic that have seen many of his peer companies lay off workers or ask them to take unpaid leave.
His factories now employ about 30 people manufacturing paper for invitation cards and red envelopes, with exports accounting for about 70 percent of revenue. Invitation cards are exported mostly to Africa and the Middle East, while red envelopes for weddings are destined for mostly people of Chinese origin in Southeast Asia.
However, the tougher the plight seems, the more courageous those hinging their futures on the nation's export sector have shown themselves to be.
The Yiwu market has offered to exempt traders' rent for two months, and there are also social security subsidies as well as lower interest rates on bank loans, Wang said.
With the Chinese economy well on track for a reboot, the domestic market offers hope for Wang as the local wedding market is expected to rebound alongside eased restrictions on travel.
Some have turned to one of the more in-vogue ways of selling products to domestic consumers - livestreaming. Just in March only, Alibaba 1688, a platform designed for export firms to sell products in the domestic market, saw a 295 percent increase from the previous months and a total of 500,000 exporters will shift towards the domestic market and Alibaba will help them sell 200 billion yuan worth of products this year.
Others have also shifted their production line overnight to make products in hot demand - masks, gowns and other anti-viral supplies, accentuating the ability of Chinese exporters and manufacturing firms to adapt quickly to changing markets bolstered by the US' trade war with China and foreign officials constant calls on their companies to shift supply chain.
It's true that optimism is yet to be justified, Wang said, noting that "the worst scenario might be a struggle throughout the year, but [my company] could take advantage of the lapse to develop new products."
Zhong Wenhui, a manager at Huizhou Deshang Musical Instrument Co, told the Global Times on Tuesday that many factories are scaling down their payrolls as the pandemic kills demand and brings uncertainty.
Zhong's companies traditionally export a large number of musical instruments to the US. "Despite the situation, there is always a bright side, and we are increasing our company's flexibility in switching between domestic and overseas markets as demand fluctuates along with the ongoing pandemic," Zhong said. "We are digging in to prepare a 'war of attrition' in the coming months."
Zhong said the government has lent strong support to companies, especially in the form of financial lending, which are both low in interest and high in loan sums.
"I expect more supportive policies from the government for economic recovery, and I hope for an improved early warning system to keep an eye on the pandemic," Zhong said.
Zhong's optimism for a rebound in export orders and preparation for the future is also shared by many other firms, which are using the period to adjust and improve.
A downturn in domestic car manufacturing and the COVID-19 fallout in overseas markets have dampened business optimism for the second and third quarters, Liu Jin, head of the general management department at the Ningbo Zhenzhi Machinery and Mould Company, told the Global Times.
The auto mould manufacturer, located in an industrial park in the city's Daqi subdistrict, which produces high-end auto parts and mould, has been roaring up production as many orders were secured back in January or even before, Liu said.
A gradual decline in new orders for April and May will see reduced activity in the second and third quarters, she went on to say, noting that her company plans to take advantage of the slack to renovate its premises and upgrade its manufacturing equipment in preparation for a massive rebound in orders.
As dark clouds drift away to reveal more sunshine - something most anticipated by multitudes of export sector workers - Duan is expecting to find not only a job, but a girlfriend in Shanghai with whom he can fight for the future with that sooner or later sees COVID-19 retreat.
Even before the virus, Qubi Xiaolin, a university student in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, decided to play it safe and hedge her plans for a choice of futures.
Due to graduate this fall, the 23-year-old undergraduate of ethnic minority literature at Southwest Minzu University registered to take an exam to become a government official, but while also preparing for a graduate school exam.
"I don't know what happens now. There is no information about the exams," Qubi told the Global Times.
As Qubi applies her talents toward a government job in Southwest China, Zhao Ximin, a student of film studies from the University of Southern California, is determined to join the country's film industry.
Despite their vastly different backgrounds and career goals, they share an identical uncertainty about finding a job this year.
Zhao told the Global Times she sent out more than 20 resumes for a film editing or import job, but has not received a single reply.
"I'm really concerned as this year's job market has been hard hit by the coronavirus, especially the film industry," Zhao said.
Qubi and Zhao are just two individuals whose experience reflects the multifaceted challenges faced by millions of new graduates in a job market hit by a one-two punch: a multi-year economic slowdown, then COVID-19.
A record number of 8.74 million graduates will enter the job market this year, official data shows. Factoring in around 300,000 students from overseas and unemployed graduates from the year before, the total figure could reach as much as 9 million, about the equivalent of the entire population of Israel.
New graduates make up about 60 percent of China's total new labor population of 15 million each year, highlighting the enormity of the country's challenge in tackling rising unemployment.
Addressing employment for new graduates is one of the government's most important tasks not simply because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.
The task is also related to the industrial upgrade of the Chinese economy, Cong noted, given that jobs for graduates are usually higher-paying and more advanced.
Young graduates are also among the most vibrant group in social and economic development and a crucial factor of social stability, as some foreign media have been quick to highlight.
In an article in March, the New York Times suggested young Chinese had been "content to relinquish political freedoms" as long as the Communist Party of China provided jobs and upward mobility.
That could change with the coronavirus, the article suggested.
Many other media outlets, including the Financial Times, have suggested China has likely been underreporting unemployment and was failing to assist those who lost their jobs in the pandemic.
Interviews with half a dozen graduates and analysts and analysis of official data showed that while official figures might have not captured the whole picture due to methods of accounting, the situation was far from being so severe that social unrest appeared imminent.
More importantly, many noted that the country is gradually returning to normalcy and there are pending policy initiatives that address the grim job market.
China reported a near record-high urban unemployment rate of 5.9 percent in March. Officials were quoted as saying in Chinese reports that the job market nonetheless remained "generally stable."
Analysts pointed out the figure only represented the urban work force: The statistics do not take account of informal jobs and new labor force like college graduates.
Qubi said that only a few in her class of more than 300 had found employment.
Many classmates were considering pursuing higher education because of the tough situation this year.
The number of positions available for new graduates fell 16.77 percent in the first quarter of 2020, while the number of applicants increased 69.82 percent, according to a report from the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) and the Zhaopin.com job platform.
Those graduates who received offers say the salaries are low.
A media studies graduate from a university in Hong Kong, who preferred to be referred to by her last name "Liu," said she had received two unappealing work offers from Beijing.
"For the jobs I like, they delayed recruitment for fear of spread of coronavirus," she told the Global Times, "but I can't wait for good opportunities too long and may eventually miss them."
There are relatively brighter spots in the CIER-Zhaopin report.
For example, the education, construction, the internet, insurance, biological and pharmaceutical sectors have experienced much less competition than other sectors.
With work resuming earlier, China's job market is in a better position than countries such as the US, where 26 million have lost their jobs and the pandemic remains largely unabated, according to Li Chang'an, a professor at the department of public economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.
"A higher level of work resumption will provide a large batch of job opportunities," Li told the Global Times.
Opportunities remained in areas such as the internet, big data and financial services, Li said, although new graduates might need to adjust expectations.
Chinese analysts also highlighted a slew of official measures by central and local governments to help ease pressure on new graduates.
They noted that protecting the job market has become a top priority for China's top leaders, who have called for more targeted measures, including massive fiscal incentives, to support both employers and employees.
Government agencies including the Ministry of Education have also helped with online jobs fairs and delayed requirements for licenses for certain jobs.
Universities and governments have also pitched in. For example, East China's Jiangsu provincial government started an online registration platform that links new graduates with potential employers. East China's Anhui Province announced that a 3,000 yuan ($423.6) incentive for any small business that hired a new graduate.
If all the provinces follow suit by rolling out such incentives, the situation could improve significantly, said Cong, the Tianjin professor.
Employment subsidies could reach a record high of between 500 and 600 billion yuan in 2020, he noted.
While it might take time for such policies to affect new graduates like Qubi, her feeling that things are increasingly returning to normal helps her hope that the worst days might yet be behind us.
"There's always a way for everyone," Qubi said. "What I need is to prepare for the exams."
"Even if there is only one customer a week, I will feel very happy," a clothes repair store owner in Beijing's sprawling second 21st BLOCK shopping mall told the Global Times with a happy smile.
He said since the store opened on April 1, he sometimes sees no customers for several days due to the coronavirus epidemic. That's not unique to Li but common to the 130 self-owned stores inside the new mall which was launched in October - so common that their greeting each day has become: Did you have any customers today?
However, Li, who has been making clothes for 30 years, remains upbeat about the future. "I believe there will be opportunities for the business… being alive is the most important thing."
Li's example vividly describes the grim situation for more than 80 million self-employed businesses - a unique group that rose from the early days of the country's reform and opening-up policies four decades ago, and their 200 million workers - as well as their remarkable ingenuity and resilience in the face of an unprecedented economic onslaught caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Together, self-employed workers represent a crucial proportion of China's job market amid the threat of rising unemployment due to the pandemic. They are also vital to maintaining the country's economic and social stability, experts noted.
Self-employed businesses in China are arguably the worst hit by the pandemic, as shops like Li's have no customers and workers from rural areas still face strict anti-epidemic measures that prevent them from returning to big cities like Beijing and Shanghai, Li Chang'an, a professor at the Department of Public Economics at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Inside the shopping mall in Beijing, one can hear the message from a loudspeaker reminding customers to wear masks amid the global pandemic, but few customers are spotted. More than half of the stores are either closed or have withdrawn, leaving behind bare booths with promotion slogans still there. Retailers with their stores open have difficulties.
"It's even worse that there is no one that I can talk to while staying at the store, which makes me feel time passes so slowly," Li said, noting that he sometimes just left the store and went to a supermarket nearby to talk with other workers.
Li said he spent over 100,000 yuan ($14,130) for decoration of the new store as well as paying deposits to the landlord. His store was initially scheduled to open on February 1 but it was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
"We haven't been asked by the landlord to pay rent for March and April, but I believe all of us will withdraw if the landlord moves to collect at this time," Li said. Currently, even with no customers, Li said he is unwilling to withdraw because he can't get back the deposit of 30,000 yuan if he does so.
But while Li remained open, others were forced to close up.
During the global pandemic, the number of active individually owned businesses dropped 40.4 percent, with sales volume slumping 52.4 percent, Wang Jingyi, a research fellow at the Institute of Digital Finance of Peking University, said at a public course held by China Business Journal in mid-April.
In Central China's Hubei Province, self-employed individuals felt more pain and saw sales plunge 70 percent, Wang said, noting that the number of active ones plummeted 60 percent.
"For six months, it is 'all-out' and 'no-in'! And my household spending is 20,000 yuan a month," an urban self-employed entrepreneur from Beijing surnamed Wu told the Global Times.
Adding to the difficulties they already encountered is that many self-employed workers face limited access to various relief measures from the government due to a complex set of factors, including business registration.
Zhou Dewen, deputy director of the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, told the Global Times on Wednesday that many self-employed businesses, for example street food stands, are not registered, making it hard for them to get access to favorable policies.
In early March, the Ministry of Finance and five other government departments issued guidelines for financial institutions to issue extra low-interest loans totaling 300 billion yuan to self-employed businesses.
Self-employed businesses will also see a cut in their social insurance contributions, rent and value-added tax burdens, the guidelines said, promising easier access to the market for these businesses.
Self-employed people cannot enjoy the same rent relief scheme as registered companies, Li said.
However, the predicament they are in did not prevent them from being considerate to others and being optimistic about their future.
Sun Mingyang, manager of Yicheng Property Co in Dandong, a border city in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, told the Global Times on Tuesday that none of his tenants, who are self-employed, have asked to cut the rent.
"Tenants also know that we landlords have our own difficulties. Currently, I still have loans of tens of millions of yuan owed to banks, which didn't cut any interest rates for my loans," he said, noting that the they should huddle together for warmth amid a bad national and global situation.
Many self-employed are also rising up to the challenge and are finding ways to cope with the unprecedented challenge at hand. Some are adapting to different businesses, like promoting their products and services on livestreaming platforms.
"Self-employed people are creative and good at finding opportunities. With positive spirit and help from society, even a cobbler can become a big potato someday," Zhou said.
This spirit has a lot to do with the remarkable sense of solidarity in times of hardship in Chinese society, which was revealed during the country's battle against the coronavirus, analysts said.
"Along with the country's reform and opening-up, increasing attention has been given to vulnerable groups and many policies have been released to protect their rights. I'm confident China is capable of protecting self-employed businesses at this time, which is an embodiment of the superiority of socialism," Zhou said.
Another reason for confidence is the accumulation of financial resources over the past four decades, analysts said.
Although they do not benefit from the social safety net in the same way as those on official payrolls, the self-employed are in a better position to weather the current economic situation after four decades of economic development and wealth accumulation.
However, given that the unemployment issue among the self-employed is so severe and so important to the country's economic and social stability, more concrete measures might be necessary, experts said.
Li Chang'an said the issue faced by self-employed Chinese is one that relates to employment, income, and social stability. "All three are at the top of the Chinese government's agenda," he said, suggesting that there may be an introduction of some legal clauses, such as force majeure, to revoke some of the rents.
Wu, a self-employed Beijinger, also said that more help from officials will help many self-employed businesses stay afloat.
"The community administrative units are perhaps the most powerful entities rising from the fight against the pandemic, and if we could associate life services providers with the community in some way, besides rent payment and collection, then the community can pass on some of the state-lent support to shore up this distressed group," said Wu. "The state is powerful. But it needs to extend its reach to relieve us."
The central and local governments have already released a series of measures to ease the pain for self-employed businesses and workers.
As many migrant workers did not return to cities amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese government has also tried to help them find jobs locally or in nearby areas, including agricultural jobs or working at rural infrastructure projects, officials with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday.
Efforts also include helping rural workers to get internet-related jobs and work in innovative business models and start-ups, officials said.
In Shanghai, property owners with state capital backing have waived 1 billion yuan worth of rent for over 14,000 tenants, according to media reports in March.
In the famous manufacturing center of Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, there were over 750,000 registered self-employed businesses by the end of March, accounting for 70 percent of market entities in the city.
The city recently released not only tax and fee cuts to help the self-employed, but also implemented inclusive supervision. Under the additional oversight management, Wenzhou market regulators deal with minor irregular market practices that don't threaten public security and people's property and safety with light punishments, like administrative warnings.
"Chinese self-employed businesses, like green shoots in spring, will come to life after the onslaught of the virus," said Sun, the 28-year-old property owner.