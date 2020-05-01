Youth league organizations urge learning from COVID-19 medics, boosting confidence in political system

Students attend a class at a high school in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2020. The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang on Monday partially reopened schools, with a total of 977,000 senior students in junior and senior high schools resuming classes in classrooms, as the novel coronavirus epidemic wanes in China. Photo:Xinhua

Many provincial and local organizations of the Chinese Communist Youth League (CCYL) are holding various activities to encourage young people to learn from people who are engaged in the battle against the novel coronavirus and to gain confidence in China's po-litical system that facilitated the efficient battle.The hashtag of "Make youth shine in the battle against COVID-19, affirm confidence over political system" has been viewed for more than 984,000 times on Chinese social media Sina Weibo on Friday. The CCYL local organizations are promoting various activities under the hashtag for the upcoming Chinese Youth Day on May 4.The May 4th Movement was a patriotic campaign that started from universities and was launched in 1919 by young Chinese to fight imperialism and feudalism. May 4 was estab-lished as Youth Day in 1949 by the Chinese government.The Youth League of Baishan in Northeast China's Jilin Province said on Sina Weibo it is holding a series of activities under the theme. The activities include a contest for preven-tion knowledge of the COVID-19, "making the battle against the COVID-19 into a vivid textbook to strengthen the youth's confidence in the political system," and organizing online promoting activities.Many youth league organizations also invited young representatives who took part in the battle against the COVID-19 to make a speech for students, and released videos to give praise to young people who made significant contributions in the fight against the COVID-19, calling for more young people to learn from them.The theme of affirming confidence over China's political system was also echoed by many young people with some netizens saying, "China's quick and effective responses against the COVID-19 show the advantage of our system. As the young generation in China, we are willing to make more contributions to the country and the world. Go for it, Youth! Go for it, China!"Global Times