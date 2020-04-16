Teen threatened with arrest over COVID-19 posts, exposes US epidemic malfeasance: expert

Photo:Xinhua

The US demonstrated hypocrisy in human rights and serious problems in the handling of the coronavirus when a sheriff threatened a 16-year-old with jail time if she didn't remove her social media posts about the coronavirus, experts said.The parents of the high school student filed on April 16 a federal lawsuit against the sheriff.The ruling could take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple months, Luke Berg, the 16-year-old's lawyer, told the Global Times on Thursday. "I don't think the court is going to order him [the sheriff] to apologize but the court hopefully will recognize the First Amendment violation," said Berg.The case triggered widespread attention among Chinese. Some Chinese internet users and analysts believe that it showed the US government's improper response to the coronavirus that had encouraged the sheriff to force the unlawful demands on the girl.Amyiah Cohoon, a high school sophomore in Wisconsin, experienced a fever, a dry cough and significant breathing difficulties after returning from a school spring break trip to Florida in mid-March.Although she tested negative for coronavirus on March 26, the doctors told her that she "still likely had COVID-19 and had missed the window for testing positive," according to the lawsuit.The teenager was taken to the hospital twice and shared what she was going through on Instagram during her illness. The girl has around 650 followers on Instagram, and each of her posts usually garners dozens of likes, the Global Times found Friday."It's very normal for people to share with their friends and family on social media about what's happening to them. That's how a lot of people use social media, and that's what Amyiah was doing," said Berg. "She is entitled to do that."However, a patrol sergeant with the sheriff's office showed up at the girl's home on March 27, requesting her to remove one of her Instagram posts over the coronavirus as it had caused distress and panic, and said the police would "cite Amyiah and/or her parents for disorderly conduct" and might "start taking people to jail" if she did not, according to the lawsuit.In a letter sent to school district families the same day, Cohoon's school administrator wrote, "There was a rumor floating out there that one of our students contracted COVID-19 while on the band trip to Florida two weeks ago" and "there is NO truth to this," calling Amyiah's posts a "foolish means to get attention."

A Medical professional looks on at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in New York. Photo: AFP

"They should have communicated to the other families that there was a student on the trip who might have had it [COVID-19] and so the parents should pay attention to their children especially if they have symptoms. But instead, they decided to come to Amyiah's home and make her take down the posts," Berg told the Global Times, saying the school and the sheriff made the wrong response. "I think they assumed she made it all up because she tested negative. But the doctors told her that they thought she likely did have it."Berg sent the sheriff a letter on April 3 asking him to acknowledge the violation and apologize, but the latter declined. The Cohoons then sued the sheriff and the patrol sergeant for violating the girl's freedom of speech. The court will likely schedule a hearing. But the ruling might take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple months.Cohoon has completely recovered from the disease, but these accusations have made her concerned about going back to school for what her classmates will think about her. "She wants to be able to respond to the accusations but doesn't feel like she can respond on social media because of the threat from the sheriff," the lawyer said.Cohoon posted only three times during her fight against the sickness, to share her unique experience and to notify other families of the risks.Her first post on March 22 read, "I wont be back for a while longer due to me no[w] having the COVID-19 virus… I don't want the attention; its just the truth… I am now in self quarantine and am not allow[e]d to leave my room and have an inhaler since they said to go home… best of wishes. love you guys."The second was updated on March 25, saying she was "in the ER [emergency room], might need to stay…"And the next day, Cohoon sent the third post after the doctors told her she might still have COVID-19 despite the test results - a photograph of her at the ward wearing an oxygen mask, with the caption, "I am finally home after being hospitalized for a day and a half. I am still on breathing treatment but have beaten the coronavirus. Stay home and be safe."Drawing widespread attention in the US, the Cohoon case also triggered heated debate in China amid the ongoing global pandemic.A Chinese netizen translated the teenager's story and shared it on China's Twitter-like Weibo, getting more than 10,000 likes. A comment read, "Is this a manifestation of the so-called freedom and democracy in the US?" receiving 746 likes. Another read, "A typical display of the US' double standards."Although Berg, a deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the case is an "extraordinary" one, some analysts believe the teenager's story reflects the US' improper law enforcement and long-existing double standards toward China.Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations of the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Friday that the case exposes the hypocrisy of the US, a self-proclaimed model of freedom and democracy allegedly upholding the rule of law.The US has had more than 1.06 million coronavirus cases, the most in the world. The girl's messages showed her awareness of self-protection and intention to alert others, consistent with the freedom of speech that the US has always advocated.But the local authority chose to suppress her voice and to deal with the girl instead of dealing with her difficulties, which was wrong and demonstrated the local authority's abuse of law enforcement, Li said.Some observers also believe that the local government's handling of the Cohoon case should be attributed to US President Donald Trump's attempts to play down the risks of the coronavirus.On March 24, three days before Cohoon was threatened, Trump expressed his hope to "have the country opened up" by April 12, Easter Sunday, despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases in the US had surpassed 50,000. It was such decisions made by the Trump administration out of its political and economic benefits that led to ordinary people's lack of understanding of the deadly virus, and some local authorities' improper handling of cases like the Cohoon's, observers said.Furthermore, the US has repeatedly accused China of "violating people's human rights and freedom," but it is the US that is conducting such misdeeds, Li said. "The US should make all-out efforts to fight the coronavirus at the critical stage, and if it continues to suppress its own people and launch attacks against other countries, it will definitely witness more losses," Li added.Global Times