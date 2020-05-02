Kiribati receives first batch of medical supplies donated by China to help fight COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Kiribati Tang Songgen (L) and Taunaei Marea, Kiribati's health and medical services minister (R) attends the handover ceremony of Chinese donation of medical supplies on May 1, 2020 (Photo provided by the Chinese Embassy in Kiribati)

Kiribati on Friday received the first batch of medical supplies donated by China, as part of the Chinese aid to help the country fight the COVID-19 outbreak.The supplies included surgical masks, protective suits, gloves, protective goggles and infrared thermometers, with more items on the way, Chinese Ambassador to Kiribati Tang Songgen said in a statement.During a handover ceremony, Tang said China has overcome difficulties in delivering the supplies by cargo ship as all commercial flights to Kiribati's capital Tarawa were suspended."This shows our heartfelt care to Kiribati people and strong commitment to China-Kiribati relationship. Living in a community of shared future for mankind, China always stands together with Kiribati and other countries to fight against COVID-19, and will provide more supports within our capacity," Tang said.Taunaei Marea, Kiribati's health and medical services minister who attended the ceremony, expressed gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the Kiribati government and people to China.This displays true and genuine friendship and partnership between the two countries, the minister said, adding the medical supplies will be utilized to safeguard Kiribati and its people from the COVID-19.