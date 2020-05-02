Russian Black Sea Fleet carries out drills in Mediterranean Sea

Admiral Gorshkov frigate is seen in this photo published on the Russian Defense Ministry's website on November 21, 2019.

Four ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have conducted drills involving anti-mine reconnaissance and overcoming minefields in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.The exercise involved an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, Orekhovo-Zuyevo missile corvette, Dmitry Rogachev patrol vessel and Ivan Antonov minesweeper ship, the statement said.During the drills, the Ivan Antonov minesweeper conducted mine reconnaissance and passed dummy minefields, followed by the other three ships through the made pass, after which the ships' artillery destroyed the dummy floating mines.