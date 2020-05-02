Tourists enjoy leisure time in aquatic forest at Luyang Lake wetland park, Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/2 9:01:21

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting an aquatic forest at the Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2020, the first day of a five-day public holiday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
