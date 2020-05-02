US COVID-19 cases top 1.1 mln: Johns Hopkins University

US Navy hospital ship Comfort departs from Manhattan of New York, the United States, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Jie Fischer/Xinhua)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,100,197 as of 7:40 p.m. (2340 GMT) Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country hit 64,789.New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 308,314 cases and 24,039 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 121,190 cases and 7,538 deaths. Other states with over 50,000 cases include Massachusetts, Illinois, and California, according to the CSSE.