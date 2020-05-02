Daily life during first day of Labor Day holiday

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/2 13:25:40

Tourists visit Sanfang Qixiang, a well-preserved historical architectural complex, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 1, 2020, the first day of the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


 

People enjoy leisure time at a jasmine theme park in Qianwei County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 1, 2020, the first day of the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 

A mother takes photos of her daughter at a park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 1, 2020, the first day of the International Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)


 

A tourist scans a QR code to buy park ticket in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 1, 2020, the first day of the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


 

