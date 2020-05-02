China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 28 consecutive days

Tourists visit the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2020.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.This marks that Hubei, the once hardest hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 28 consecutive days since April 4.Hubei was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 26.The province reported 647 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 18 such cases were added and two released from quarantine Friday.A total of 282,546 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Friday, 1,378 of whom were still under medical observation.Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.