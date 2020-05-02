China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 28 consecutive days

Tourists visit the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2020.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.
This marks that Hubei, the once hardest hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 28 consecutive days since April 4.
Hubei was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 26.
The province reported 647 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 18 such cases were added and two released from quarantine Friday.
A total of 282,546 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Friday, 1,378 of whom were still under medical observation.
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.