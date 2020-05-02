Madrid's IFEMA field hospital closes after treating some 4,000 COVID-19 patients

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid Region, speaks at the closing ceremony of a field hospital built to treat COVID-19 patients in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2020. Madrid's field hospital, which was set up at the capital's IFEMA exhibition center at the end of March to take in COVID-19 patients, was officially closed on Friday after treating some 4,000 COVID-19 patients. (Madrid Region Government/Handout via Xinhua)Madrid's field hospital, which was set up at the capital's IFEMA exhibition center at the end of March to take in COVID-19 patients, was officially closed on Friday after attending around 4,000 people.
Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid Region, speaks at the closing ceremony of a field hospital built to treat COVID-19 patients in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2020. Madrid's field hospital, which was set up at the capital's IFEMA exhibition center at the end of March to take in COVID-19 patients, was officially closed on Friday after treating some 4,000 COVID-19 patients. (Madrid Region Government/Handout via Xinhua)
Isabel Diaz Ayuso (2nd L F), president of the Madrid Region, Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Martinez Almeida (2nd R) and staff members applaud during the closing ceremony of a field hospital built to treat COVID-19 patients in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2020. Madrid's field hospital, which was set up at the capital's IFEMA exhibition center at the end of March to take in COVID-19 patients, was officially closed on Friday after treating some 4,000 COVID-19 patients. (Madrid Region Government/Handout via Xinhua)