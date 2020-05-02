Sri Lankan president pays tribute to working masses facing challenges caused by COVID-19

A vendor pulls a cart loaded with sacks of goods in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2020. Sri Lanka currently faces an islandwide curfew due to a spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected over 650 people and caused seven deaths. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: Sri Lankan president dissolves parliament paving way for polls

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday paid tribute to the working masses who were facing the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the island country.In his May Day statement, Rajapaksa said his government, despite difficult circumstances caused by the virus outbreak, did not disrupt the daily life of the working people and would not leave any room for such a situation to occur."Similarly, we will take steps to secure the daily livelihood of the workforce by ensuring the functioning of the production and service sectors while mitigating the effects of the epidemic," Rajapaksa said.He said that in every instance, the working class in the country was the segment that was directly affected and at the forefront and it was certain that Sri Lanka will win the battle against COVID-19 as the country had conquered all the difficulties in the past, hand in hand with the working class.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his May Day statement, said that while this year May Day rallies could not be held due to the virus outbreak, the government would provide all the encouragement and assistance to the working population, especially those battling to eradicate the pandemic by following the rules laid down by the health authorities.Sri Lanka currently faces an islandwide curfew due to a spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far infected over 650 people and caused seven deaths.