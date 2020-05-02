Central govt’s liaison office in HK condemns radicals for re-instigating dangerous unrest during May Day holiday

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

RELATED ARTICLES: Hong Kong to extend mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers from Chinese mainland for another month

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday strongly condemned radical protesters for re-instigating violence while ignoring civilians’ sufferings.On May 1, the first day of the May Day holidays, some protesters gathered at streets, disturbing shops and throwing Molotov cocktails. Bomb threats were also made.A spokesperson from the Liaison Office said in a statement published on Saturday that amid the pandemic, the world is putting aside their differences to fight against the disease. However, some radicals in Hong Kong continued to incite residents to participate in violence, even threatening to place bombs in public places. If such malfeasances are let go, does Hong Kong have a future?The spokesman pointed out that since last year, these thugs besieged the regional government and public institutions, smashed and burned subways, banks, shops, beaten tourists, attacked police officers, manufactured bombs, and launched terrorist threats. Hong Kong ’s rule of law and freedom were trampled.Today, when Hong Kong's epidemic prevention and control has just achieved initial results, and the public has barely got time to draw breath, the opposition and radical forces were politically self-interested, disregarding people's livelihood and ignoring the law. They were eager to incite violence to disrupt society once again and plunged the public into panic and pain.The spokesman noted that “we have seen that some opposition politicians have tried their best to hype up the so-called ‘yellow economic circle’ in order to get more seats in the Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, ignoring the rules of the free market.”They artificially created social tears, harassed and destroyed innocent merchants, which is a political abduction of the economy, the statement said.“We also saw that the members of the opposition in the LegCo ignored the ethics and conscience of politicians, and their malicious filibustering paralyzed the functions of the LegCo, causing a large number of bills related to people's livelihood not to be deliberated on time. Millions of taxpayers, wage earners, and disabled persons’ interests have been affected,” the spokespersons said.The spokesman emphasized that these deliberate actions are enemies against the people, and are destroying Hong Kong's hopes.Global Times