Pro-people policies, dutiful citizens effective in China's COVID-19 fight: Daniel A. Bell

Daniel A. Bell Photo: Courtesy of Bell

The recent political debate between Daniel A. Bell (贝淡宁), a Canadian political theorist and dean of the School of Political Science and Public Administration, Shandong University, and Niall Ferguson, a leading British historian, has caught intellectual attention.Ferguson's claims that China allowed flights to leave Hubei and Wuhan to the rest of the world after January 23 while blocking flights to other parts of China were disproven by Professor Bell's careful research into air schedule records. Global Times (GT) reporter Wang Wenwen talked to Bell about the process of this debate , the lack of reflection in Western political and intellectual circles regarding their approach of handling the coronavirus outbreak, and post-pandemic China-US relations.Bell's latest book, Just Hierarchy : Why Social Hierarchies Matter in China and the Rest of the World, co-authored with Wang Pei, an assistant professor at the China Institute at Fudan University, was published in March by Princeton University Press.

